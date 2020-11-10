Shelbyville students of the month announced

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School has announced that Kami Mathis has been named Student of the Month for September.

Kami is the daughter of Tim and Missy Mathis. She has a GPA of 3.992 and is ranked fifth in her class. Her high school activities include Key Club, Mathletes, Book Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Students, Mattoon Youth Choir, and The Anointed Generation youth group.

After high school Kami plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a university to purse a medical career in family practice.

The other students of the month at Shelbyville high school are: Lilly Travis, junior; Kalli Mathis, sophomore; and Caroline White, freshman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.