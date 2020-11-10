 Skip to main content
Shelbyville students of the month announced
Shelbyville SOM

Pictured, September Students of the Month at Shelbyville High School, left to right, business sponsor Vonda McConnell; Kami Mathis, senior; Lilly Travis, junior; Kalli Mathis, sophomore; Caroline White, freshman.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville High School has announced that Kami Mathis has been named Student of the Month for September.

Kami is the daughter of Tim and Missy Mathis. She has a GPA of 3.992 and is ranked fifth in her class. Her high school activities include Key Club, Mathletes, Book Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Students, Mattoon Youth Choir, and The Anointed Generation youth group.

After high school Kami plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a university to purse a medical career in family practice.

The other students of the month at Shelbyville high school are: Lilly Travis, junior; Kalli Mathis, sophomore; and Caroline White, freshman.

