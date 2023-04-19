CHARLESTON — Customers lined up to purchase plants and other student-made items during the opening day of the Trojan A&M Center's new storefront Wednesday afternoon at Charleston High School.

Students, including junior Parker Pounds, stayed busy helping carry plants grown in the center's greenhouse to customers' vehicles in the adjacent parking lot. Pounds said he was pleasantly surprised by the "insane" amount of customer traffic within minutes of the storefront opening at 1 p.m.

"Seeing all the plants go has been really nice," Pounds said after toting plants for customer Krissy Comstock of Charleston.

Comstock's 4-year-old daughter, Kady, arranged their colorful flowering plants on the greenhouse's sidewalk while her mother finalized the purchase. The youngster indicated her favorite was the pink petunias. Comstock said she was impressed by the Trojan A&M Center.

"The kids have done a really good job. The plants are all beautiful," Comstock said.

Charleston High School opened the Trojan A&M Center last fall after renovating and expanding the agriculture building on the north side of its campus, including adding the greenhouse and storefront. The A&M names signifies the center's focus on agriculture and manufacturing education to help students prepare for future careers in these fields.

Senior Kailyn Wilson said she took her first horticulture class this school year in this facility as she he plans to major in agriculture business in college after graduation. Wilson said she hopes to eventually open a coffee shop, one that will carry coffee grown in her own greenhouse.

Wilson said agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Ben Oakley has helped her toward that goal by working with her on an experiment to plant Arabica coffee beans in the center's humid air compressor room.

"They have germinated. Hopefully they will grow and I can have my own coffee bean plants," Wilson said.

In the meantime, Wilson said she has been helping her classmates water and otherwise tend to the plants in the greenhouse. She said the greenhouse requires a lot of work and something getting your feet soaked with water, but it is worth the effort.

"It's a lot of hard work. A lot of people with long hours out here," Pounds said.

The junior added that he has helped worked on sheds to sell through the Trojan A&M Center's storefront, while other students in the center have made picnic tables and CHS Industries enterprise class students have made T-shirts that are on sale there.

"It looks awesome. I think this is fantastic, a long time coming," said customer Jean Ann Strong after visiting the Trojan A&M Center on opening day and seeing the students at work there. "I'm very proud of them."

The storefront will be open to the public from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at Charleston High School's Trojan A&M Center. More information about items for sale there is available at charleston.k12.il.us/o/chs/article/1079116.

