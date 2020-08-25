Sigel student puts Health Communication skills to work with OASIS Florida

"People can live a long and healthy life while having HIV, but many people have misconstrued ideas for how the virus works," he said. "If a person is compliant with their medication, they can live their whole life with being undetectable. At OASIS, they say 'U=U', which means 'Undetectable = Untransmittable'."

He says participating in outreach events where he interacts with the public and shares OASIS' messages and information have been highlights of his internship.

"A favorite moment that I have had so far is educating a client on PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis), a daily medication to prevent HIV infection, and helping them get access to afford the medication," he said.

Southeast's health communication program and faculty have become Probst's mentors and helped prepare him to be successful at OASIS and beyond.

"What has helped me be the most successful in and out of the classroom is the guidance and freedom that my instructors have given me," he said. "They have always held high standards for any assignment given. They also would always be open to meeting and discussing class material with me and giving me ideas. But in the end, they would expect to have an excellent assignment turned in. In my clinicals and practica, they have taught me a lot about the workforce, which has helped me to learn and be successful."