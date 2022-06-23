Signs of name change to Powell-Norton Hall visible at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — The process of reflecting the renaming Douglas Hall to Powell-Norton Hall is underway and expected to cost under $1,500.

Eastern Illinois University Vice President for University Advancement Ken Wetstein explained that the projects stemming from the name change are mostly electronic, but those that are physical will not carry a hefty price tag.

"Expenses related to the implementation of the name change for Powell-Norton Hall, which we expect to be minimal, will be covered from unrestricted gifts made to the EIU Foundation in support of the University, not from appropriated funds or income funds,” Wetstein said.

Currently, roadside signs have been updated and now reflect the new name and the university has received a $1,1135.40 estimate for the letters that will go on the building and have a similar style to the letters on Lincoln Hall. Other changes include updating two physical campus maps that already needed to be updated.

With the exception of the letters being made for the building, most physical changes will be made on-site.

Discussions on what to do with a plaque recognizing the building’s original name, Douglas Hall are also being had.

Plans are also in the works to bring the families of Zella Powell and Ona Norton, the two women the new name honors, to the campus to celebrate the women.

Powell was Eastern’s first Black graduate in 1910 and Norton was a community member who was heavily involved with the Black community at Eastern.

Both women were from the Coles County community.

Decades ago, Eastern made Abraham Lincoln and Douglas namesakes for adjoining residence halls in recognition of Coles County hosting one of the pivotal Lincoln-Douglas debates between these two U.S. Senate candidates in 1858 on the eve of the Civil War.

University President David Glassman said public discussion of changing the name of Douglas Hall had been occurring on campus for approximately 10 years, with concerns about Douglas’ political legacy weighed against the history of the debates. He said this discussion gained new urgency following the killing of George Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn.

“We feel now is the time to make a change,” Glassman said, adding that the Douglas Hall name had become a hurtful “unwelcome sign” for many current and prospective faculty and students.

A committee voted in April 2021 to recommend eliminating the Douglas name and a year later the university's board of trustees voted to name the building after Powell and Norton.

Glassman said he could not choose between the two trailblazing women, so he personally suggested naming the hall after both of them. His President’s Council of advisers unanimously supported this idea.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

