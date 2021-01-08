Sixth-grader Kiara Taylor wins Oakland spelling bee

The Oakland spelling bee is usually held in front of an audience that includes the competitors' family members and other students from Lake Crest School, but they were not able to attend this year due to social distancing requirements.

Kiara said she was nervous about competing in her first school-wide spelling bee and needed to use "deep breathing" to calm down, so she appreciated the absence of spectators. Kiara said the prospect of competing in the county bee is a bit "nerve-racking," but she plans to prepare with the same study methods that helped her win first place in her sixth-grade and school-wide bees.

"I made my own list of all the spelling words and I tested myself on that," Kiara said. She added that being an avid reader of "Harry Potter" and other fantasy books also has helped her with word recognition.

The other students who qualified as competitors or alternates for the Oakland bee were eighth-graders Kaitlyn Wheeler, Alexis Burch, and Angel Nielsen; seventh-grader Sophie VonLanken; and sixth-graders Destyni Stutts, Jordin Rekart and Waylon Paulding.