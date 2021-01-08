 Skip to main content
Sixth-grader Kiara Taylor wins Oakland spelling bee
Sixth-grader Kiara Taylor wins Oakland spelling bee

OAKLAND — Sixth-grader Kiara Taylor is soft spoken but she delivered a spelling performance that was heard loud and clear on Friday when she won the Lake Crest School bee with her correct spelling of "opus."

Kiara will now advance to competition in a COVID-19 modified Coles County spelling bee on Jan. 27 alongside her fellow top spellers from Oakland — seventh-graders Estin Jones, second place; Damian Elswick, third; and Andrew West, fourth/alternate.

The top three spellers each from sixth, seventh and eighth grades at Lake Crest School competed on Friday in the building's cafeteria/gymnasium. The eight competitors there in person were spaced 6 feet apart as a COVID-19 precaution and eighth-grader Carleigh Clifton took part remotely via a laptop computer camera. The alternates for each grade were not present.

All of the spellers, the judges and the word pronouncer wore protective masks as a further precaution. Kiara said afterward that having to wear a mask posed a particular challenge for her.

"I have a quiet voice. I tried speaking a bit louder than I usually do," Kiara said.

The Oakland spelling bee is usually held in front of an audience that includes the competitors' family members and other students from Lake Crest School, but they were not able to attend this year due to social distancing requirements.

Kiara said she was nervous about competing in her first school-wide spelling bee and needed to use "deep breathing" to calm down, so she appreciated the absence of spectators. Kiara said the prospect of competing in the county bee is a bit "nerve-racking," but she plans to prepare with the same study methods that helped her win first place in her sixth-grade and school-wide bees.

"I made my own list of all the spelling words and I tested myself on that," Kiara said. She added that being an avid reader of "Harry Potter" and other fantasy books also has helped her with word recognition.

The other students who qualified as competitors or alternates for the Oakland bee were eighth-graders Kaitlyn Wheeler, Alexis Burch, and Angel Nielsen; seventh-grader Sophie VonLanken; and sixth-graders Destyni Stutts, Jordin Rekart and Waylon Paulding.

Tedra Nelk, social worker at Lake Crest School, said the top spellers from Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland typically gather together for the Coles County bee. However, she said the spellers will remain at their respective schools and compete remotely on Jan. 27 as a COVID-19 precaution.

"It's a different kind of year, but it will be less stressful for the kids," Nelk said.

