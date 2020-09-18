Small lawn tasks now may mean beautiful lawns next spring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall is the perfect time to repair any lawn damage. As lawns go dormant, a few simple techniques may make the difference for beautiful spring lawns, says James Theuri, University of Illinois Extension educator.

"Fall weather means there is less watering to do maybe and fewer mowings," Theuri says. "The shorter days and cooler night weather allow for easier seed germination."

A free online webinar at noon Friday, Sept. 25 will provide tips for fall lawn care, including raking, mowing, watering, maintenance, aeration, dethatching, fertilizing, re-seeding, and over-seeding the lawn, as well as pest and disease issues.

Register online by Wednesday, Sept. 23 to receive access information. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, or for more information, contact Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu or call 217-300-9518. Early requests are requested.

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

