Smysor Scholarships awarded to area students with ties to Windsor High School

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has awarded students with the John L., Harry L., and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.
The scholarship exists to support seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.
2022 Windsor High School graduate recipients: Dawson Ard, Karlie Bean, Lainie Fritts, Ella Gilbert, Corbin Howard, Cameron Hughes, Graham Kasey, Landon Miller, Emma Nichols, Madison Pfeiffer, Sadie Tucker, Jackson Welsh, Samuel Welton.
Previous Windsor graduates continuing to receive scholarships for this year: Haley Beck, Ava Bennett, Beau Bennett, Maxwell Carr, Candice Colclasure, Megan Colclasure, Carson Cole, Anthony Curry, Alexandra Domzalski, Logan Greuel, Morgan Greuel, Liam Hortenstine, Adilyn McCray, Rachel Miller, Payton Nichols, Marylee Orman, Jessica Rauch, Trinity Shupe, Logan Stremming, Sydney Tabor, Nikki Trussell, Abraham Welton.
Scholarship recipients from Mattoon High School: Ellie Gass, Mason Phipps
Scholarship recipients from Charleston High School: Elizabeth Buescher, Hannah Buescher, Zach Finley, Kendall Pankey, Maia Voegel
Scholarship recipients from Sullivan High School: Bryce Boyle and Haylee Faulkner
Scholarship recipient from Okaw Valley High School: Camden Coleman
Scholarship recipients from Stewardson-Strasburg High School: Maggie Kelly