WINDSOR — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has awarded 55 students with the John L., Harry L., and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.
The scholarship exists to support seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.
2023 Windsor High School graduate recipients include: Reese Bennett, planning to study esthetics at Aveda Art & Sciences Institute; Lutisha Brownlee, planning to study business at Urshan College; Kaylynn Carey, planning to study at Lake Land College; Dylan Curry, secondary education at Eastern Illinois University; Joseph Despennett, business associate degree at Lake Land College; Michael Kircher, planning to begin pre-med studies at Lake Land College; Robert McDaniel, planning to study at the Academy of Pet Careers to receive a Vet Assistant degree; Rhett Rincker, planning to study agriculture business at Lake Land College; Kiersten Wheeler, planning to pursue a degree at Illinois State University in early childhood care & education.
Windsor High School Alumni scholarship recipients include:
Dawson Ard, Karlie Bean, Haley Beck, Candice Colclasure, Carson Cole, Anthony Curry, Ella Gilbert, Liam Hortenstine, Cameron Hughes, Graham Kasey, Rachel Miller, Jessica Rauch, Logan Stremming, Nikki Trussell, Jackson Welsh.
Dependents of Windsor High School Alumni scholarship recipients include:
• Stew-Stras High School: Abbie Kelly, Maggie Kelly, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg
• Okaw-Valley High School: Camden Coleman
• Sullivan High School: Haylee Faulkner
• Mattoon High School: Austin Boyer, Mitchell Gergeni, Waylon Schultz, Quentin Wright
• Charleston High School: Macayla Finley, Zach Finley, Maia Voegel
• Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School: Wyatt Hilligoss
• Arcola High School: Gracie Wagoneer, Makenna Wagoner
Dependents of Windsor High School Alumni scholarship recipients from other regions include: Anna Alexander, Jaxon Bennett, Kolby Collins, Aidan Daugherty, Oda Drake, Slater Goebel, Carter Herbert, Benjamin Kitten, Vanessa Maguire, Reagan Nieves, Jared Stevens, Riley Stirrett, Tobias Snyder, Kristina Taylor, Victoria Taylor