The scholarship exists to support seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.

2023 Windsor High School graduate recipients include: Reese Bennett, planning to study esthetics at Aveda Art & Sciences Institute; Lutisha Brownlee, planning to study business at Urshan College; Kaylynn Carey, planning to study at Lake Land College; Dylan Curry, secondary education at Eastern Illinois University; Joseph Despennett, business associate degree at Lake Land College; Michael Kircher, planning to begin pre-med studies at Lake Land College; Robert McDaniel, planning to study at the Academy of Pet Careers to receive a Vet Assistant degree; Rhett Rincker, planning to study agriculture business at Lake Land College; Kiersten Wheeler, planning to pursue a degree at Illinois State University in early childhood care & education.