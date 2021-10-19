Social justice talk planned in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is hosting a free speaker event on “The Power of Non-Violent Struggle for Social Change” at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Carnegie Library.

Henry Cervantes is an educator and artist from Chicago. He currently works with Illinois Humanities, which the Academy of Lifelong Learning has worked with in the past. The presentation will touch on the history of social justice movements.

“I've worked with Illinois humanities for several years, they have always provided awesome speakers,” said the director of the academy, Marita Metzke.

The academy and Illinois Humanities worked together earlier this year in January to provide a discussion about racism and identifying prejudices.

“We had a really nice group of folks that was interested in so I wanted to find another event that might speak to social change,” said Metzke.

The Academy of Lifelong Learning offers non-credit classes, open to anyone in the community interested in maintaining their interest and knowledge, events, new ideas.

“We have so much to learn about the challenges to our culture,” said Metzke. “And using nonviolence to affect change is the direction we, as a society, should go because we have seen violence is not successful.”

Though the event is free to the public, those interested in joining the presentation should contact the Academy of Lifelong Learning to register at 217-581-5114.

The event will be held in the Rotary Rooms at the Charleston Carnegie Public library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.