Solar panel installation starts at Mattoon's Douglas-Hart Nature Center
Douglas-Hart Nature Center solar panels

Roger Zumbahlen, left, and Cade Watson, working for Tick Tock Energy Inc. of Effingham, install poles to support solar panels at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon Thursday morning. The panels are expected to be installed and in use by the end of the month.

 Dave Fopay

MATTOON — Work began this week to install solar panels that are expected to soon provide most of the electricity to Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

Workers Thursday were placing posts that will hold the panels, which will be located just north of the Mattoon nature center's parking lot and west of its visitors center.

Nature center Director Gary Boske said there will be a total of 72 panels covering an area of about 50-by-100 feet.

The panels should be operational by the end of the month and will supply the nature center with 60-70% of the electricity it needs, Boske said.

He said the cost of the project is about $70,000 and the work is being done by Tick Tock Energy Inc. of Effingham.

Once the panels are operational, Douglas-Hart will get credit on its electricity bill over the next five years through a state renewable energy program, he added.

Boske said the nature center has been planning to install solar panels on its grounds for about two years. It took time to address regulations and other requirements and to obtain the needed materials, he said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

