Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces 2020 Smysor Scholarship recipients

The Harry L. and John L. Smysor Charitable Trust was previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farm land values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Smysor family’s intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Windsor High School graduates. In May 2019, the Smysor charitable trust was dissolved and the assets were transferred to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managing permanent and nonpermanent funds for the benefit of southeastern Illinois. As a publicly supported charity, the Community Foundation can ensure a perpetual source of scholarships for seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.