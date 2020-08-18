Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces 2020 Smysor Scholarship recipients

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded 100 students with the John L., Harry L., and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients from Windsor High School: Rylan Ard, Dalton Armes, Mercedez Austin, Kasey Bean, Joel Beck, Ava Bennett, Beau Bennett, Tristan Boehm, Mason Campbell, Maxwell Carr, Trevor Clotfelter, Carson Cole, Gannon Crow, Anthony Curry, Parker Domzalski, Bailey Fleshner, Luke Gilbert, Logan Greuel, Mikayla Haddock, Lauren Hendershot, Faith Higgs, Liam Hortenstine, Olivia Hortenstine, Sterling Howard, Eli Howard, Nicholas Hutchinson, Colby Kidwell, Devon Livingston, Heidi Miller, Rachel Miller, Jackson Miller, Brandon Milligan, Sarah Mummel, Zoe Nichols, Payton Nichols, Hannah Reed, Haylee Reynolds, Logan Stremming, Sydney Tabor, Nikki Trussell, Caitlin Welsh, Abraham Welton, Taylor Wiback, and Matthew Wujick.
Scholarship recipients from Mattoon High School: Natalie Curtis, Perry Curtis, Lane Gass, Mitchell Hayden, Landon Kasey, Abrienne Lee, Jazmyn Maggitt, Lexi Mathis, Ericka Miller, Breanna Moore, Mason Phipps, Anna Van Hyfte, and Mason Wright.
Scholarship recipients from Charleston High School: Zachary Bennett, Luke Buescher, Zach Finley, Mackenzie Pankey, and Michael Spivey.
Other scholarship recipients include: Jared Stevens, Vanessa Maguire, Donovan Kitten, Blake Kitten, Grace Taylor, Meena Corkill, Luke Boyle, Wyatt Smith, Kelly Rentfrow, Cassidy Tucker, Marley Tucker, Carson Florey, Taylor Coleman, Cassidy Ferguson, Hannah Gergeni, Nathan Harvey, Camden Coleman, Grace Harlin, Peyton Kelly, Whitney Odom, Elizabeth Stremming, Breanna Copp, Tobias Snyder, Mae Snyder, Blake Burton, Sean Rose, Logan Fontaine, Trevor Bennett, Stanton Davis, Keah Hartman, Kristen Daughtery, Dawson Taylor, Bruce Gannaway, Clay Harvey, Payton Davis, and Alec Downs.
The Harry L. and John L. Smysor Charitable Trust was previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farm land values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Smysor family’s intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Windsor High School graduates. In May 2019, the Smysor charitable trust was dissolved and the assets were transferred to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managing permanent and nonpermanent funds for the benefit of southeastern Illinois. As a publicly supported charity, the Community Foundation can ensure a perpetual source of scholarships for seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
