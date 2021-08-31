Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces 2021 Smysor Scholarship recipients

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded 66 students with the John L., Harry L. and Catherine Smysor Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients from Windsor High School: Rylan Ard, Dalton Armes, Mercedez Austin, Kasey Bean, Haley Beck, Ava Bennett, Beau Bennett, Jasmine Bennett, Tristan Boehm, Candice Colclasure, Megan Colclasure, Alexandra Domzalski, Luke Gilbert, Logan Greuel, Mikayla Hansen, Kimbery Henon, Liam Hortenstine, Olivia Hortenstine, Toby Kemper, Adilyn McCray, Jacob McQueen, Cheyenne Miller, Brandon Milligan, Marylee Orman, Jessica Rauch, Trinity Shupe, Logan Stremming, Baleigh Tabor, MaKenna Tabor, Sydney Tabor, Nikki Trussell, Kyhe Wheeler.

Scholarship recipients from Mattoon High School: Ellie Gass, Lane Gass, Anna Van Hyfte, Abrienne Lee, Mason Phipps, Wyatt Webb

Scholarship recipients from Charleston High School: Elizabeth Buescher, Hannah Buescher, Luke Buescher, Zach Finley, Michael Spivey

Other scholarship recipients include: Jaxon Bennett, Trevor Bennett, Camden Coleman, Adian Daugherty, Kristen Daughterty, Hannah Gergeni, Clayton Harvey, Nathan Harvey, Carter Herbert, Maggie Kelly, Benjamin Kitten, Donovan Kitten, Olivia Smith, Walker Smith, Mae Snyder, Tobias Snyder, Jared Stevens, Elizabeth Stremming, Dawson Taylor, Owen Taylor, Gavin Thompson, Ty Wiedman, Jacob Wools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Harry L. and John L. Smysor Charitable Trust was previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farm land values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Smysor family’s intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Windsor High School graduates.

In May 2019, the Smysor charitable trust was dissolved and the assets were transferred to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managing permanent and nonpermanent funds for the benefit of southeastern Illinois. As a publicly supported charity, the Community Foundation can ensure a perpetual source of scholarships for seniors and graduates of Windsor High School as well as dependents of Windsor High School alumni.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.