Special two-day Laser Maze exhibit to be featured at Children’s Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Guests at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, will have a new challenge to meet.

They can protect the world by deactivating a “bomb'' in one minute, while passing through a laser maze of sensors.

The two-day exhibit, Laser Maze, is a collaboration between the Museum and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor of optics, Hossein Alisafaee.

“The maze has been specifically designed for children ages 5-12 years old,” explains Alisafaee, as it is challenging task for them, but the strength of lasers and the angles are such that it is safe. Adults and older children are welcome to try the activity, but it will be even more challenging for them.

The maze will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. each of the two days and will be free with paid admission to the museum, so all guests will be able to test themselves.

Renee Henry, director of education at the museum, praised this collaboration between the faculty and students at RHIT, who have expertise in optical engineering, applying their knowledge in such a fun way for the children who visit the Museum so they get excited about science and technology.

Students from RHIT’s Optical Society club will be staffing the maze to help guests understand how lasers work and to play a laser board game with those interested in learning more.

The project began when Alisafaee was awarded an Educational Outreach Grant from SPIE (the international society for optics and photonics) to get the public involved with science and applications of light and optics.

A group of high school students from across the United States who participated in Operation Catapult at RHIT worked on the detailed development of the maze as their 10 day project. The students designed and assembled the framework for the box to hold the maze, wrote and tested the software that controls the lasers and sensors, experimented with the fog needed to reveal the laser beams without setting off fire alarms, and aligned the mirrors that bounce the lasers across the space.

Henry and Alisafaee concur, this project is the perfect collaboration at all levels, where funds were secured to enhance student learning at RHIT, for high school students in Operation Catapult, and the elementary aged children at the museum.

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is located at the corner of 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.

For more information about the museum, visit thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com, or call 812-235-5548.

