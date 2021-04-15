 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John’s Lutheran School archery team places second at state tournament, qualifies for nationals
0 comments

St. John’s Lutheran School archery team places second at state tournament, qualifies for nationals

{{featured_button_text}}

According to a 2020 study by Signs.com, people are making the same mistakes when wearing their face masks

SPRINGFIELD — The team from St. John’s Lutheran School placed second in the middle school division at the recent National Archery in the Schools Program Illinois State Tournament and qualified for the national tournament.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported that it's the state coordinator for this national youth archery program, which implements curriculum-based archery education into local schools. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the state tournament normally hosted at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield was conducted virtually this year.

Top finishers in the state tournament's middle school division were: first place, Champaign Jefferson Middle School, 3,286 score; St. John’s Lutheran School, 3,064; and Champaign Franklin Middle School, 2,922. Top finishers qualified for the National Archery in the Schools Program Virtual National Tournament, which will be held in late April and early May.

Mattoon school board recognizes Garner, seats newly elected board members
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A tour of new Reagan exhibit in Eureka

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News