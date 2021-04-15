St. John’s Lutheran School archery team places second at state tournament, qualifies for nationals

According to a 2020 study by Signs.com, people are making the same mistakes when wearing their face masks

SPRINGFIELD — The team from St. John’s Lutheran School placed second in the middle school division at the recent National Archery in the Schools Program Illinois State Tournament and qualified for the national tournament.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported that it's the state coordinator for this national youth archery program, which implements curriculum-based archery education into local schools. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the state tournament normally hosted at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield was conducted virtually this year.

Top finishers in the state tournament's middle school division were: first place, Champaign Jefferson Middle School, 3,286 score; St. John’s Lutheran School, 3,064; and Champaign Franklin Middle School, 2,922. Top finishers qualified for the National Archery in the Schools Program Virtual National Tournament, which will be held in late April and early May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.