MATTOON — St. John's Lutheran School has made preparations to start construction this fall on a building that will house its first-ever high school.

Constructing and operating a high school will be a major undertaking, but longtime member Steve Degler said St. John's Lutheran Church and its school already have experience taking on big projects.

Degler said they constructed the present church building at 200 Charleston Ave. in 1955, added an education wing in the 1960s, built a gymnasium in 1979, and acquired the JG-TC building across the street in 2011 for a classroom expansion.

"Now that brings us to the present day," Degler said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday for the new building. "We embark on our biggest project yet, but St. John's has never been a stranger to big dreams or shrank from the effort to make them happen."

St. John's school has grown to the point that it now has more than 450 students in grades preschool-ninth, with ninth being a new addition this year. The new approximately 37,000-square-foot building on the school's campus will hold grades fourth-12th.

"I can't tell you how happy for and proud I am of St. John's," Degler said. "To be building the last piece of a complete prep education for our kids from kindergarten to high school graduation is a monumental endeavor."

Principal Curtis Wudtke said during the ceremony that they have raised almost $3.8 million in less than a year toward this $7 million project.

St. John's is using almost $1 million from its growth fund for the project. They plan to raise the rest during construction, although financing has been secured through the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Central Illinois District Church Extension Fund.

Drake Homes of Charleston is set to construct the new building on the north side of Broadway Avenue, between Second and First streets. The contractor was represented at Sunday's event by Vice President Avery Drake-Adams.

"This is a legacy and a once in a lifetime project," Drake-Adams said. "The idea that we get to be part of something that not only will my children get to enjoy, but my grandchildren and hopefully my great-grandchildren, that is something that is an overwhelming feeling."

St. John's students were invited to take turns using shovels to turn earth just east the basketball court during the ceremony. There also was a special invitation for the school's first ninth graders to take part. They are Abby Herzberg, Chase Upton and Jaelyn Wake.

"I feel pretty good that my class is able to set traditions and we are able to learn as the teachers learn to teach freshmen, sophomores, and so on," Abby said, adding that she appreciates having the opportunity to continue growing in her faith at the school.

Travis and Stephanie Upton, who are Chase's parents, said their son has been attending St. John's since preschool. They said they love the teachers and the academic curriculum at St. John's, and that it is a loving environment where students can learn about God.

"We are so proud to be able to continue his education here," Travis Upton said. Stephanie Upton added, "We have been praying since preschool that this would happen."

Michaele Moore, president of the Central Illinois District of the Missouri Synod, said St. John's will become their fifth high school in this district. Moore said he worked closely with St. John's during the first 20 years of his career with Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg.

"To be able to be here and rejoice with you is not only an official joy as your district president, but also a personal joy that this congregation with whom I walked for so many years as a parish pastor has this great and wonderful opportunity to reach so many more children," Moore said.

