MATTOON — St. John's Lutheran School has announced a proposal to construct a 36,700-square-foot building on campus that would house its first ever high school classes.

During a fundraising campaign kickoff event Thursday evening, attendees heard that construction could start as soon as this summer with the potential for the proposed building to start hosting freshman and sophomore classes in fall 2024. Junior and senior classes would be added in subsequent years. The school, 200 Charleston Ave., currently serves grades preschool-eighth.

Principal Curtis Wudtke noted during this event that 2024 will be the 30th anniversary year of St. John's Lutheran Church offering a school that serves grades first and older. The school previously just offered classes for preschoolers.

Six years ago, St. John's doubled its kindergarten from one to two classes and then started doubling the classes for older grade levels in subsequent years. Wudtke said the school now has 390 students, from 17 different communities, and is projected to have 450 students in three years.

"We have just grown so much that we are running out of space," Wudtke said. He added that space is short even while utilizing borrowed classrooms for fifth-graders at the adjacent First Presbyterian Church building. "The (enrollment) growth is there. We just have the need for space."

A St. John's Lutheran Church voting association meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 19 to consider the high school building proposal.

Wudtke said the school is looking to meet enrollment demand by constructing an approximately $7 million, single-floor building with 18 classrooms, including shared science lab space, at the northwest corner of school property Broadway Avenue and Second Street.

The proposed building would host middle school classes on its west side and high school classes on its east side, with a gym, music and art rooms, and other shared areas in the middle. Wudtke said there would be space on the east side of the building for an addition with nine classrooms if needed in years to come, which would necessitate relocating a school playground.

Wudtke said St. John's has asked the city of Mattoon to vacate Second Street as a public roadway to help facilitate the construction project. He said the school would lose green space and recreation space to the proposed building site, but could lease replacement space on the adjacent First Presbyterian campus without affecting the community and prayer gardens there.

Drake Homes Corp. of Charleston is the prospective construction contractor. Avery Drake-Adams, vice president of Drake Homes, and Chris Adams, project manager-site supervisor, spoke about their excitement to work on this project via a video message to the attendees of this event in the McKenna-Yost Convention Center at the new Hilton Garden Inn.

"It's for the children and the next generation and the generations following," Drake-Adams said. "Getting to work on a legacy project (like this) comes once in a lifetime. We can't wait to be part of it."

Wudtke said St. John's is projected to have more than $1 million in its building growth fund after its "The Greatest Show" fundraising auction and dinner on March 25 in the Rural King Event Center at the Cross County Mall. He said St. John's also received $2.1 million in donations and pledges for the new before the main campaign kicked off Thursday evening.

"Our goal still is to break ground this summer," Wudtke said, which was followed by enthusiastic applause from the crowd that filled the convention center.

