MATTOON — Fifth-grader J.W. Diepholz is on summer break, but he returned to St. John's Lutheran School on Monday to help prepare for the Ladies Aid Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday.

While carrying in bags of donated merchandise, J.W. said he is glad to volunteer because he knows this will help raise money for constructing a building for St. John's first ever high school classes. The youth said he is excited about being able to go through all of his elementary-high school grades there.

His grandmother, Ladies Aid member Christi Diepholz, said the rummage sale is an annual tradition, but all the proceeds this year will go to the new building project. The amount raised will be matched by the Ladies Aid.

"It's such a good cause. It all goes to the school," Christi Diepholz said. She added that the St. John's community and the general public has responded to this cause by donating more merchandise than usual for the sale, covering nearly all of the available table space in the gym Monday morning as more items continued to be dropped off there.

The rummage sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's, 200 Charleston Ave., with a bag sale set for all day Saturday. Bake sale and boutique items will be featured both days, as well.

Diepholz said the Ladies Aid is also raffling off a handmade doll house, tickets $5 each, and a new red Coach purse valued at $295, tickets $10 each. Tickets may be purchased this week from St. John's and the Ladies Aid, or on the sale days. The winners will be drawn on Saturday at the close of the sale, and ticket buyers do not have to be present to win.

In February, St. John's announced plans to construct a 36,700-square-foot, single story building on campus that would house its high school classes. The school currently serves grades preschool-eighth.

St. John's Rev. Andrew Herzberg said they plan to start construction this summer as soon as they meet their fundraising goal of $4 million, with hopes of opening the new building for freshman and sophomore classes in fall 2024. Junior and senior classes will be added in subsequent years. He said St. John's has raised approximately $3.32 million so far.

"We are very close with that, which is really awesome," Herzberg said.

Growing enrollment prompted St. John's to begin making expansion plans. School officials reported that St. John's had 390 students this spring and is projected to have 450 students in three years.

St. John's plans to construct an approximately $7 million building with 18 classrooms, including science lab space, at the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Second Street. The building will host middle school classes on its west side and high school classes on the east, with shared gym, music and art rooms in the middle. St. John's officials have said the campaign began with more than $3 million in donations and pledges in place.

Alumni Grace Niemeyer, now a sophomore at Olney Central College, said while volunteering on Monday that she wishes St. John's had a high school when she was a student and that she is excited that future students will have this opportunity.

"It's awesome. I can't believe they raised that much," Niemeyer said.

