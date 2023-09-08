MATTOON — St. John's Lutheran Church and School have invited the community to attend the groundbreaking celebration for the construction of a new school building at 1:30 pm. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Last February, St. John's kicked off the Soaring to New Heights capital campaign to raise money for the new school. Principal Curtis Wudtke reported in a press release that, so far, more than $3,750,000 has been raised toward this $7 million project.

St. John's is using almost $1 million from its growth fund for the project. Wudtke said they plan to raise the rest during construction, although financing has been secured through the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Central Illinois District Church Extension Fund.

Drake Homes of Charleston has been selected as the builder of the new school building on the campus at 200 Charleston Ave. The new building will be approximately 37,000 square feet in size and will hold grades four-12th.

The new school will include 14 general classrooms, two science labs, a music room, art room, full-sized gym that will seat more than 450 people, locker rooms, bathrooms, commons area/lunch room and office space. Construction should be completed by August.

Wudtke said St. John's school has experienced significant growth in recent years and currently has more than 450 students in grades preschool-ninth. They are leasing space from nearby First Presbyterian Church for additional classrooms.

The new building will allow for continued growth and the addition of a full high school. St. John's Lutheran High School will officially launch with freshmen and sophomores in 2024-2025.

"The groundbreaking is another huge step in this project and means that construction will begin soon," Wudtke said.

Sunday's celebration will include guest speakers, along with words from the principal, Rev. Andrew Herzberg, and leaders of the school and growth committees.

The groundbreaking will take place near the basketball court that is located between First and Second streets, and Broadway and Charleston avenues.

St. John's Lutheran pep rally prepares boys basketball team