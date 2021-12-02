State data gives snapshot of Coles County students

CHARLESTON — The Illinois State Board of Education has released school-level assessment data for schools that completed state testing in the spring. However, many Coles County schools are using the data with plenty of asterisks and footnotes.

“It’s not the end all, be all of data,” said Oakland CUSD 5 Superintendent Lance Landeck.

The district, which includes two schools, will be approaching the state data as just a snapshot of where students were, and plans to use it alongside internal assessments and other measures of student success, Landeck said.

As a smaller district, just a few students can make a lot of difference, Landeck said: One or two students in a grade scoring a level lower or a level higher could lead to very different percentages.

The district- and school-level data can be found at www.illinoisreportcard.com.

The data released this week includes only those districts that completed Illinois Assessment of Readiness and SAT tests in the spring. ISBE gave districts the option of delaying testing until this fall, and plans to release data from the remaining districts in April.

ISBE released preliminary state-level data Oct. 29, along with general and financial data from the state. Final state-level data, to include assessment data from all the districts, is also expected in April.

Along with the delays to the data releases and flexibility in testing, ISBE decided not to issue summative designations to schools and districts. Last year it had decided to give all districts their 2019 designations.

ISBE bases proficiency off of “levels,” with four possible levels for the SAT and five possible levels on the IAR. For the SAT, levels 3 and 4 are considered proficient, while for the IAR it is levels 4 and 5. The SAT is given to 11th-grade students, while the IAR is for students in third through eighth grades.

The SAT standards used by ISBE are not the same used by College Board, the owner of the test. The state did not release what scores correspond to which levels.

Charleston CUSD #1 Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Kristen Holly was not surprised by the trend toward lower scores.

“We anticipated seeing the learning loss,” she said.

For CUSD #1, the scores are an important data point, but like at Oakland, not the only measure they will be looking at. While the tests can be helpful for the district, it is impossible to account for all the variables in a child’s education, especially last year.

“It is definitely not as telling as it has been in the past,” Holly said.

In response to the expected learning loss, Charleston, like many districts in the state, has already implemented programs and changes to try to help catch students up. For CUSD #1, that includes a competency-based education initiative that focuses on what students need individually.

“It’s even more important than ever to personalize learning,” Holly said.

The data continues to show clear disparities in test scores along some demographic lines, with low-income students, special education students and Black and Hispanic students scoring lower overall than their peers.

Charleston schools have been watching the low-income and special education students’ data especially, Holly said. The district has adopted district-wide and school-level improvement goals.

CUSD #1 started last school year with remote learning, which also affected students, Holly said. Charleston teachers are now working with students to get them excited to learn again.

Oakland was able to do five days a week in-person learning the entire year, even without any two-week breaks to address COVID outbreaks, Landeck said. However, the district did shorten the school day, which may have affected learning. Still, being in person was important for the district, he said.

“We would take that over test scores,” he said.

A call made to Mattoon CUSD #2 has not yet been returned.

Contact Connor Wood at (309) 820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0