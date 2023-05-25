Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — A statewide pilot scholarship program, with Charleston ties, designed to help keep the best and brightest students in Illinois could soon become permanent.

The Illinois Senate has passed legislation co-sponsored by state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet and a Charleston native, to expand the Aim High program and make it permanent. This legislation, House Bill 301, has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and awaits the signature of the governor to become law.

Rose said in a press release that the program and its expansion are results of bipartisan and bicameral cooperation between the members of the higher education working group, of which he is a member.

“Before Aim High, our universities had been at an extreme disadvantage in terms of keeping Illinois’ top graduating high school seniors in Illinois," Rose said. "Aim High offers them an important recruiting and retention tool, and it also helps to stem the ongoing brain drain caused by top-tier students leaving the state.”

Josh Norman, associate vice president for enrollment management at Eastern Illinois University, said the Aim High scholarship program has helped EIU and the entirety of Illinois by helping keep the best and brightest students in the state for their higher education experience.

The initial Aim High program was conceived in response to state universities increasingly losing out on many top students to out-of-state schools that were able to offer better scholarships. The program's name was inspired by Rose’s Charleston High School principal, Dean Tucker, whose license plate said, “Aim High.”

Aim High was passed as a pilot program after Rose originally proposed the concept a few years earlier and it was set to expire in 2024. House Bill 301 makes the program permanent, expands opportunities by increasing matching levels for universities, and updates rules to help improve and grow the program.

“To see my dream not just come to reality, but now be made permanent and be expanded to serve even more Illinois students and families, is a pretty special moment for me," Rose said. "College costs are way too high, and we are losing too many kids out of state. Aim High will, at least, add one more arrow to our public four-year universities’ quivers to attract and retain students here in Illinois."

