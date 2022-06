Stew-Stras High School academic night honors announced

STEWARDSON — Stewardson-Strasburg High School recently held its annual Academic Awards Night recognizing students in the 9th-12th grade for their accomplishments, including four students who will serve in the United States Army: Peyton Dandurand, Garret Figgins, Andrew Verdeyen and Tyler Weeden. Sergeant Verschuyl and Sergeant Tuttle both presented them with awards and on behalf of the Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary, Mrs. Sarah Wyckoff presented the students with red, white and blue cords that were worn at graduation.