STEWARDSON — Stewardson-Strasburg High School recently held its annual Academic Awards Night recognizing students in the 9th-12th grade for their accomplishments, including two students who will serve in the U.S. Army, Thomas Davis and Dylan Jackson.
Academic honors
Algebra I: Auston Rahn, Oliver Wascher; Geometry: Alaira Friese; Algebra II: Clayton Rahn; Technical Math: Ava Richards; College Algebra/Trigonometry: Taylor Dasenbrock; Calculus: Dane Durbin; English I: Brinlie Durbin; English II: Samantha Hayes; English III: Claire McCormick; English IV: Emma Sayers; Speech: Joseph Lawyer; Mass Media: Ava Richards; Student Council President: Abbie Kelly; Student Council Vice President: Madilyn Rincker; Student Council Secretary: Austin Wittenberg; Student Council Treasurer: Tyler Wetherell; Biology: Melanie Probst; Physical Science: James Porter; Anatomy and Physiology: Ella Kinkelaar; Chemistry: Henry Vonderheide; U.S. History: Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide; World History: Samantha Hayes; Physics: Briar Smith; World Geography: Dane Durbin; Psychology: Carter Chaney; Spanish I: Isaac Lankow, Melanie Probst; Spanish II: Grace Carroll, Samantha Hayes; Spanish III: Isabelle Gratz, Henry Vonderheide; Yearbook Editor: Taylor Dasenbrock, Mary Vonderheide; Accounting I: Isabelle Gratz; Accounting II: Taylor Dasenbrock; Stock Project: Caiden Debolt; Introduction to Agricultural Industry: Tyler Vonderheide; Agricultural Mechanics: Garrett Hoene; Agricultural Science: Samantha Hayes; Agricultural Business Management: Abbie Kelly; Consumer Economics: Dane Durbin; Cooperative Education: Jacob Kellum; Beginning Art: Estephani Cuatzozon; Advanced Art: Annabelle Tucker; Boy PE: Tyler Wetherell; Girl PE: Taylor Dasenbrock; John Philip Sousa Band Award: Briar Smith; Drumline: Briar Smith; Senior Band: Tabitha Eblen; Scholastic Bowl Golden Buzzer: Henry Vonderheide; Scholastic Bowl Silver Buzzer: Lucas Davis; Golden Meeple: Lucas Davis; Golden Hammer: Jack Stremming; Silver Hammer: Hunter Braden; Web Page IDM: Ellie Wittenberg; Introduction to Industrial Technology: Lucas Davis; Construction I: Nathaniel Gracey; Construction II: Tanner Price; AutoCAD 1: Jacob Kellum; AutoCAD 2: Jack Stremming, Serenity Weeden; Photography: Rowyn Foreman; Youth Day in Springfield: Briar Smith and Henry Vonderheide; United States Army Recognition: Thomas Davis, Dylan Jackson; Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award: Abbie Kelly.
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Lucas Davis, Dane Durbin, Alaira Friese, Amber Goen, Isabelle Gratz, Samantha Hayes, Abbie Kelly, Isaac Lankow, Andrew Petzing, Tanner Price, Melanie Probst, Clayton Rahn, Madilyn Rincker, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Jack Stremming, Henry Vonderheide, Jordan Wittenberg.
Honors: Anna Albert, Madison Beitz, Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Colten Bridges, Grace Carroll, Carter Chaney, Estephani Cuatzozon, Kylee Dandurand, Brinlie Durbin, Tabitha Eblen, Greyson Foreman, Rowyn Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Jackson Gurgel, Collin Hewing, Garrett Hoene, Jack Holland, Jacob Kellum, Ella Kinkelaar, Katie Linder, Morgan Mathis, Kevin McWhorter, Halle Moomaw, Brenna Musson, Evan Petzing, James Porter, Samantha Porter, Dawson Quast, Auston Rahn, Jozlynn Rich, Emma Sayers, Serinity Schultz, Jesse Smith, Cael Thomas, Carter Verdeyen, Gabrielle Vonderheide, Mary Vonderheide, Tyler Vonderheide, Oliver Wascher, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg, Ellie Wittenberg.
Honorable Mention: Aubree Antrim, Hayden Bowers, Skylar Dandurand, Thomas Davis, Rowdy Durbin, Adam Finks, Finnian Greenwood, Quentin Hatfill, Claire Holland, Dylan Jackson, Connor Manhart, Claire McCormick, Creeden Pieper, Kinley Quast, Ava Richards, Kolton Stone, Dennon Stremming, Blayzz Verdeyen, Katelyn VonBehrens, Mckenzi Vonderheide.