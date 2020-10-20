 Skip to main content
Stew-Stras PBIS winners announced
Stew-Stras PBIS winners announced

STEWARDSON — Stew-Stras schools are proud of their September PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports) winners for the junior high and high school. These students continue to make good choices and promote positivity in their schools.

  • Sixth graders: Collin Booker, Brooke Schumacher, William Vonderheide
  • Seventh graders: Adam Finks, Kylee Dandurand, Quentin Hatfill, Andrew Petzing
  • Eighth graders: Samantha Hayes, Kinley Quast, Ellie Wittenberg
  • Freshmen: Clayton Rahn
  • Sophomores: Dylan Jackson
  • Juniors: Alexis Agney, Jacob Gracey, Reagan McCormick, Hannah Weaver
  • Seniors: Dean Kaufman, Daniel Rieman
