Stew-Stras PBIS winners, students of the month, announced

STEWARDSON — Stew-Stras schools are proud to announce their September Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports winners for the junior high and high school. These students continue to make good choices and promote positivity in their schools.

Sixth graders: Abigail Brown, Ava Harris, Karly Wetherell, Jackie Vonderheide

Seventh graders: Shae Conder, Molly Ogle, Claire VonBehrens

Eighth graders: Katie Linder, Lauren Longwell, Melanie Probst

Freshmen: Katelyn VonBehrens, Ellie Wittenberg

Sophomores: Skylar Dandurand, Greyson Foreman, Morgan Mathis

Juniors: Ava Richards

Seniors: Raleigh Harris, Hannah Weaver

Estephani Cuatzozon and Cael Thomas have been named September Students of the Month at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.

Estephani Cuatzozon, the daughter of Olga Aroche and Misael Cuatzozon of Stewardson has been named high school student of the month. She is a sophomore. Her teachers nominated her because she is kind to others, responsible, a hard worker and has a good attitude. At school she participates in the business and Spanish clubs. At home she likes to help her dad and sometimes gets to drive a tractor. In school her favorite subject is math. She enjoys solving problems and working with numbers.

In the future, she hopes to graduate from college. When she gets a job she would like to help her parents retire early. She also hopes to build a dream home one day somewhere with a lot of very green trees, plants, multiple flowers and a pond. Last, she hopes to travel some and also take her parents with her. In her free time she loves to draw, watch Anime, read and play video games.

Cael Thomas, the son of Wesley and Diana Thomas of Strasburg has been named named the junior high student of the month. He is an eighth grader. His teachers nominated him because he is kind, respectful, hardworking and completes all of his work.

At school he participates in Game Club with Dr. Kinkley and enjoys every minute of it. His favorite subject in school is social studies. He likes to learn about America and other countries. In his free time he likes to play Dungeon and Dragons, other board and card games, video games and he enjoys cooking for his family. In the future he hopes to join the Marines and be a combat engineer.

