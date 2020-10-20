 Skip to main content
Stew-Stras Students of the Month announced
Stew-Stras Students of the Month announced

STEWARDSON — Maggie Kelly and Dylan Wetherell have been named September Students of the Month at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.

Maggie, the daughter of Duane and Angela Kelly of Strasburg, has been named the High School Student of the Month. She is a senior. Her teachers nominated her because she is responsible, dependable and always willing to help. She stands out as a top student because she isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right, always do what is expected and encourage others to do the same.

She has participated in a wide variety of activities at the high school. She is actively involved in LEO Club, Business Club, WYSE Club, Pep Club, NHS, Student Council and she is the vice president of the FFA Chapter. Outside of school she is the president of the Strasburg Tailtwisters 4-H Club and she is a member of the Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Jr. Angus Association, National Jr. Angus Association and a new member of the Illinois 4-H Livestock Ambassador Team.

She plans to attend Lake Land College in the Agriculture Transfer Program, and then move on to a university and study animal science. After college she hopes to obtain a good job, get married and build a huge farm house. This year she is really enjoying her anatomy and physiology class with Mrs. Koebele, although it is a hard and challenging class, and enjoys learning about the body and how it works.

In her free time Maggie is usually in a barn with her show heifers or taking care of all the farm animals. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and playing with her two dogs, Diesel and Crocket. Her love for animals and agriculture have led her to her future career path.

Dylan, the son of Luke and Lauren Wetherell of Stewardson, has been named the Junior High Student of the Month. He is a seventh grader. He was nominated by his teachers because he works hard, has good behavior and has a positive attitude. He likes to play baseball, basketball and is involved in the local 4-H club.

He has expressed an interest in being a future lineman. In school, his favorite subject is English because his teacher, Mrs. Hill, is very nice and she helps the whole class be successful. He looks up to her and is happy to be in her class. In his free time he likes to ride four-wheelers and he enjoys his time on the farm.

