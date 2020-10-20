Stew-Stras Students of the Month announced

STEWARDSON — Maggie Kelly and Dylan Wetherell have been named September Students of the Month at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.

Maggie, the daughter of Duane and Angela Kelly of Strasburg, has been named the High School Student of the Month. She is a senior. Her teachers nominated her because she is responsible, dependable and always willing to help. She stands out as a top student because she isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right, always do what is expected and encourage others to do the same.

She has participated in a wide variety of activities at the high school. She is actively involved in LEO Club, Business Club, WYSE Club, Pep Club, NHS, Student Council and she is the vice president of the FFA Chapter. Outside of school she is the president of the Strasburg Tailtwisters 4-H Club and she is a member of the Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Jr. Angus Association, National Jr. Angus Association and a new member of the Illinois 4-H Livestock Ambassador Team.