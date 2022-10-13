 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Street closures planned for EIU Homecoming Parade Saturday

  • 0
EIU band

The Eastern Illinois University marching band perform in EIU's Homecoming Parade Saturday in Charleston.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

CHARLESTON — Several Charleston streets will be closed Saturday morning for Eastern Illinois University's Homecoming parade.

The parade, with over 100 groups in the official line-up, is set to begin at Old Main at 9:30 a.m. The parade will go north on Seventh Street to Monroe Avenue, west to Sixth Street where it will go south to Polk Avenue. From there it will go west to Division Street, then south to O'Brien Field. 

The parade is expected to go on "rain or shine."

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: Uprising continues one month on in spite of crackdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News