CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University classes are set to resume Friday after the faculty union agreed to suspend its strike and consider what university administration characterized as a "last, best and final" contract offer.

Members of Eastern's chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 discussed the offer during a meeting Thursday afternoon, the union said in a statement. Though the offer was not endorsed by the union’s bargaining team, members decided to suspend the six-day strike and prepare to vote on the agreement.

Faculty and staff will return to work at 8 a.m. Friday.

Union President Jennifer Stringfellow said in the statement that she was "heartened by the unified strength and care that our members showed throughout this process, despite the administration's various attempts to derail and delay."

The union represents 450 faculty, lab coordinators, advisers, recruiters, and counselors. They are expected to hold a ratification vote next week, though a date has not been set.

"We know our cause is just," Stringfellow said, "and we stood up, together, for the entire campus to demand that this administration prioritize our students and the educators and staff who teach and support them."

The university's administration announced that classes would resume in a statement addressed to students, the campus, and the Charleston community.

"EIU thanks all parties for their commitment to our students and willingness to collaboratively chart a pathway forward as the university and its UPI partners work together to advance EIU's mission," it said.

Faculty and academic support staff went on strike April 6 after more than a year of negotiations with the administration failed to yield a new contract. Union members have been working under an expired contract since September.

Wages have been a major sticking point. EIU President David Glassman argued that the university must spread resources among multiple priorities, while union leaders contended that members had saved the university a lot of money in recent years by taking on more work for less pay.

Faculty and academic support staff are now struggling to keep up with inflation, the union said, after working largely without cost-of-living raises during the state's budget impasse of 2015-2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Glassman said the union was asking for across-the-board salary increases of 7%, 5%, 5% and 4% over the next four years, while the university had offered increases of 3.75%, 3%, 3% and 2.25%. Over the life of the contract, the proposals would cost over $9.3 million or $5.8 million, respectively.

The university's final offer, made early Wednesday, would provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases along with increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package exceeds $6.6 million over four years, Glassman said.

Other reservations also arose on Thursday. The union said its bargaining team could not endorse the administration's offer because it "did not offer union members a chance to do work that was missed during the strike.

"The absence of this provision, which is a common piece of end-of-strike agreements, is what made this choice so difficult for many of us," it said, adding: "The union hopes for a timely resolution of this outstanding issue, so it doesn’t postpone the ratification vote."

Stringfellow said the administration's refusal to bargain terms to end the strike "does not give me much confidence in their respect for our profession of educating students.

"However, this line in the sand that they have drawn is the reality, and we must accept it," she said. "We look forward to being back in our classrooms and offices, teaching and supporting our students.”

In a statement, lead union negotiator Billy Hung said working conditions would improve significantly for all members under the proposed contract.

The financial aspect of the offer "remains an effective pay cut," he said, but members will consider the package despite its cost because improving conditions for union members also means improving students' learning environment.

