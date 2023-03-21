MATTOON — Mattoon High School recently held its first Student Engagement Day.

The event was organized by the Student Engagement Committee and allowed students to explore the over 40 clubs and teams the high school has to offer.

"This event was about more than just increasing club engagement. It was also about fostering leadership in MHS students and helping them pursue opportunities of growth and service in our school and community," said committee member Aydin Tariq.

Social Emotional Learning coach Carrie Veach commented, " I am so proud of our students for all the work they did to make this vision a reality. All the signage and club lists were student created. Much of the communication to staff was student-led and every table was led by students."