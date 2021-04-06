Student research award winners announced by Booth Library

Penny Nigh, a communication student, won second place for “Cultivating a Cohesive Workplace by Integrating Soft Skills Training in Professional Development Programs and Resources.”

Alexandra Mann, a history student, won third place for “The Women of Wrigley’s Dainty Baseball League.”

The first- through third-place award winners will be honored during the virtual Awards for Excellence Showcase at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, just prior to the EIU Student Research and Creative Discovery Conference. Honorees will present a summary of their research. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. More information will be available on the library website, https://library.eiu.edu.

The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.