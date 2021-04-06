Student research award winners announced by Booth Library

CHARLESTON — The Library Advisory Board of Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University honored eight students as winners of the 2021 Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.
Graduate division
Nicole Bridges, a history student, won first place for “Mothers, Wives, and Sisters…But Also Citizens: Defining the Duty of Female Civilians Through the Publications of the Pankhurst Sisters during The Great War.”
James Kowalski, a history student, won second place for “‘Everyone is Suffering’: The Redefinition of Shell Shock from Curious National Concern to Conventionalized National Baggage in Post-World War I Britain.”
Carol Bruce Tagoe, an economics student, won third place for “Developed Stock Market Integration: New Evidence from the Pre- and Post-Financial Crisis of 2007-2009.”
Tanner Skym, a history student, won honorable mention for “Bolshevik Germany: America’s Perception on the German Revolution.”
Toluwalase Solomon, a curriculum and instruction student, won honorable mention for “Trade Books’ Contextualization of Consequential Women’s Historical Significance.”
Undergraduate division
Paul Abraham, a public health student, won first place for “Voluntary Refusal of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine.”
Penny Nigh, a communication student, won second place for “Cultivating a Cohesive Workplace by Integrating Soft Skills Training in Professional Development Programs and Resources.”
Alexandra Mann, a history student, won third place for “The Women of Wrigley’s Dainty Baseball League.”
The first- through third-place award winners will be honored during the virtual Awards for Excellence Showcase at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, just prior to the EIU Student Research and Creative Discovery Conference. Honorees will present a summary of their research. The public is invited to attend via Zoom. More information will be available on the library website, https://library.eiu.edu.
The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.
All entries were original works completed by Eastern students within the last 12 months. The award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources. A digital copy of award entries will become part of the Library’s institutional repository, The Keep, found at https://thekeep.eiu.edu.