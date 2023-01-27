Student-run dress sale runs through Sunday at Mattoon mall

MATTOON — Those needing discounted formal dresses for proms, weddings and other special occasions are invited to visit a new pop-up store at the Cross County Mall.

The high school students in the Coles County ClassE program have temporarily turned the Elevate business development center into a retail space for their second annual dress sale. The sale started Friday evening and is scheduled to continue 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

ClassE board member Courtney Conlin, who owns Plush Boutique in Charleston, said the dress sale has given this entrepreneurship program's students an opportunity to learn the "ins and outs" of displaying more than 175 dresses, as well as marketing this merchandise to the public.

"I feel like it's a learning experience each year for the students," Conlin said.

The marketing effort included welcoming community members to drop off dresses at the beginning of the week at Elevate and to set their own sale prices for each one. As a fundraiser for the program, ClassE collected $15 for the first dress dropped off by a seller and $10 for each additional dress.

ClassE teacher Vince Walk said they have seen dresses valued at $1,000 priced for $200 and those valued at $100 priced at $20. He said the discounted prices help the dress sale serve as a community service project for ClassE.

"They can save quite a bit on the dresses," Walk said of those shopping at this event. "(The sale) helps people in the community find reasonably priced prom dresses."

Prom season is fast approaching at area high schools. Leftover dresses that are not picked up by their sellers will be donated to the Charleston and Mattoon high schools for students in need.

In addition to proms, Walk said prospective buyers also have expressed interest in purchasing discounted dresses for occasions such as benefit galas and weddings.

Several customers entered the dress sale soon after the doors opened at 4 p.m. Friday. They browsed through gowns that the students have arranged on borrowed clothes racks and mannequins on their sales floor.

Mattoon High School junior Avery Hall said she used her experience working at the Glik's boutique in the mall for eight months now to help greet customers and guide them to dresses of possible interest and to the fitting rooms.

Fellow Mattoon junior Annabelle Lee said it was surprising to see the large quantity of clothes hangers that ClassE needed to help display dresses of various lengths and styles.

Lee said the ClassE students pulled off the display setup surprisingly well, so it was good see the final results of their preparations and know that these efforts will be helping students in need.

"We have been working at it all week," Hall said. "It took a while to get all the price tags on the dresses and size everything."

💃 Photos: Coles County students celebrate 2018 proms CHS students Austin and Sophie at Tarble Grace and Ian Austin and Sophie MHS students Mikala and Jakob Jordan and Christopher - MHS Prom Mikale and Haley - MHS Prom Mattoon Prom Hannah and Addison - MHS Prom Madi and Krista Macayle