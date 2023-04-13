MATTOON — Visitors to Williams Elementary School got to see the school's ukulele and xylophone band, WESB news team, high-tech snap circuit building blocks and other programs in action Thursday morning.

Teachers and students from elsewhere in the Mattoon school district, along with firefighters and local business leaders, were among the visitors who toured Williams Elementary, 1709 S. Ninth St., as part of its inaugural Community Learning Walk.

"This is an opportunity for community members to come into our school to see how our students are learning and growing," school counselor Krista Jackley said as the 2022-23 academic year nears its end.

Learning Walk participants heard performances by harpist Ashley Armstrong, who is a third grader, and by music teacher Katie Herzberg's student ukulele and xylophone band, as well as presentations by youths in various classes and extracurricular programs.

The tour group arrived on Thursday shortly after the prerecorded morning announcements by the student WESB news team had been broadcast to the campus, which is home to grades kindergarten to fifth.

Educational coach Shad Huddleston said the students who record segments about weather, sports, science facts and other topics in his classroom have become well-recognized faces in the school's long corridors.

"It has really brought our big, spread-out school into more of a family," Huddleston said.

WESB news team member Reese Pullen, who is a fifth grader, said they try to recruit students who might not normally get an opportunity to speak to a large audience. She said recording segments for WESB helps these students build their confidence and "find their voice."

The tour group learned that participating students also have been building their confidence by volunteering through the WES Student Lighthouse Team.

"The team is about making our school a better place by being leaders and helping people out when they need it," said team member Milus Miller, who is a fourth grader, as he spoke during the Learning Walk.

Team member Ali Sanders, who is a fifth grader, said they have helped choose new furniture for the parent waiting area at the front of the school. She said they are also preparing to install new photos of current Williams Elementary students at work and at play to decorate the school's corridors.

Some of the Student Lighthouse Team's other projects include helping pick up litter in the school's hallways, and assembling Blessing Bags of snacks and personal hygiene items for guests at The Haven homeless shelter in Mattoon.

One of the final stops on the tour was teacher Jenna Hilligoss' classroom, where participants learned about the school's STEAM Club and saw students working on some of these science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics projects.

Tour participant Moni Sheehan, who co-owns the North 19th Street Dairy Queen in Mattoon, said she was impressed by the room's equipment and technology. This included a snap circuit set that fifth graders Trinity Cornell and Matt Fain were piecing together into a device designed to emit "lights and melody."

Student tour guide Madisyn Frank said she and her classmates once used a free day as an opportunity to assemble a flying saucer snap circuit set that spun around and flew into the air when it was activated. The fifth grader said she uses these educational building sets at home and enjoys being able to work with them further at school.

"I love it," Madisyn said.

Williams Elementary School Community Learning Walk Ukulele and xylophone band STEAM project tour Harp performance Snap circuit set WESB News Sewing machines