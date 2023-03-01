MATTOON — Helping put the new agriculture greenhouse into operation this year at Mattoon Middle School has been a team effort for participating students at Mattoon Middle School.

Student tour facilitator Ella Hilgenberg, an eighth grader, explained Wednesday morning that she and other students have taken on various responsibilities while learning how the greenhouse's components work, planting vegetables in potted soil and hydroponic containers, and caring for the two goldfish that are just the start of an aquaculture program.

"We have to all depend on each other," Ella said. "Every aspect of the greenhouse needs the others to really thrive."

During Wednesday's inaugural community tour, Ella and fellow facilitator Izzy Compton showed visitors how the greenhouse and other learning spaces at the school are used together with the goal of helping students thrive academically.

Mattoon Middle School's Student Lighthouse Committee has invited community members to sign up for future student-led tours to get updates about programs at the school, 1200 S. Ninth St. Community member Patrice Peterson said she enjoyed touring the school on Wednesday and learning about current academic programs there, including computer coding.

"I am very, very impressed," Peterson said.

Wednesday's tour also included stops in the art; science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM); industrial technology; family and consumer science; and library media center learning spaces.

Visitors to the media center saw traditional library books, three-dimensional puzzles, equipment for printing T-shirt designs and engraving trophies, and other resources for students, including a Wildcat Den food pantry with snacks and essential food.

"(The pantry) is open to all students, regardless of need," said social and emotional learning instructional coach Jennifer Taylor, who took the tour. She added that varieties of food distributed by the pantry also can be tailored to confidentially meet needs for specific students.

Izzy said she was particular excited to show the tour group the media center's greenscreen room, where she and other students are recorded making morning announcements. The announcements are then edited and given background imagery for sharing on the Charleston Middle School website.

"This is my home away from home," Izzy said of the greenscreen room.

Tour participants also saw art students creating works with clay, markers, oil, pastel paints and other mediums; industrial technology students building stick bridges to test their strength under various weights; and family and consumer science students learning how to make Apple-A-Day-Salad from visiting Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthy Communities staff.

In the STEAM classroom, students were designing pinball machines that they would later build with cardboard, springs and other improvised items. Eighth-grader Braylon Uppencamp named his planned pinball machine "Boiler-Up."

"I'm a Purdue fan, so I have got to pay respect," Braylon said of Purdue University's Boilermakers athletics teams.

Those who would like to participate in the tours are asked to call Mattoon Middle School at 217-238-5800 and leave their name and contact information with one of the secretaries there. Students will then call them back to schedule their tour times and dates. Each tour will last approximately 30 minutes.

