MATTOON — Their investigation into the disappearance of a missing Lake Land College instructor led Okaw Valley High School students to interview several suspects on campus Monday morning, including “Madame Salisa, psychic.”

Ephraim Annis, Karlee Funneman, and Divine Songo were among those asking Salisa Olmsted, whose day job is serving as chair of the humanities and communications/communications studies division, for information about her division’s missing instructor and for a writing sample as she peered into her crystal ball and complained that a headache was impairing her powers.

“We have got a lot of information and a lot of clues,” Okaw Valley’s Funneman said afterward, noting that they still had more crime scenes and suspects to see. Her classmate, Annis added, “All the characters are pretty interesting. It’s fun to try to tell who is lying to you and who is telling the truth.”

Okaw Valley was the first high school to take part in a districtwide Lake Land College Mystery activity that began Monday. This event features a fictional mystery scenario in which a made-up instructor has gone missing. Participants are encouraged to search for clues and information within the activity to try to solve the mystery.

Tara Blaser, a philosophy/English instructor who helped organize this event, said Lake Land offered an annual campus-based mystery activity approximately 20 years ago and recently decided to revive this tradition as a way to engage with area high school students.

Students from Mattoon, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Windsor and other high schools are scheduled later this week to send students sleuths to campus for the activity, while Effingham and other schools are set to take part virtually. The event will also be documented on social media with the hashtag “LLCMystery,” with videos and updates being posted regularly.

“We try to have participants engage in a few different ways,” Blaser said, adding that the activity is also open to Lake Land students and other community members. The mystery will continue through March 24.

Lake Land student Charnyl McFarland of Tower Hill and her friend, Gage Hayman, searched the office of the fictional instructor, Simon Milleach, who had just joined Lake Land’s faculty last semester. There, they looked in trash and found a hand-written note saying, “I found you and I’m going to kill you. Rats like you always die.”

McFarland said she watches a lot of true crime programs, including Bailey Saria’s “Murder, Mystery & Makeup” video series, so she was enjoying taking part in the Lake Land College Mystery.

“I think it’s very well planned,” McFarland said. “There are a lot of suspects I’m looking into.”

Participants also searched a crime scene in a parked Lake Land van, where the interior had been doused with fake blood, and visited the second floor of the Learning Resource Center library, where a makeshift memorial to the missing instructor was on display.

The memorial included easels covered in hand-written notes hoping for the missing instructors safe return and offering some more cryptic messages, such as “You aren’t living well and prospering now, are you?” Several Okaw Valley students used the adjacent study area as a place to confer on the evidence that they had gathered so far.

“I think every little detail they put into the mystery is interesting,” said Grace Moeller, as she and Averi Ehrman wrote down clues in their official Lake Land Mystery notebooks.

PHOTOS: Lake Land College No. 2 seed reaction Center for Business & Industry tour New Workforce Development Center Lake land college 4 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 3 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 5 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 2 09.16.19.JPG Lake land college 1 09.16.19.JPG