CHARLESTON — Several Eastern Illinois University students have voiced support for faculty and academic support professionals as their union prepares to go on strike Thursday morning, April 6.

"I feel for them. I understand why they are going on strike," said senior Nolan Anderson, a business analytics information systems major from Bloomington. He said the faculty and academic support professionals are seeking promised wage increases to help earn a living while facing ongoing economic disruptions after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson said Wednesday afternoon that he has already heard that faculty for two of his in-person classes will not be teaching during the strike and that the length of some written assignments may be shortened. The student said he hopes that the planned picket lines will remain peaceful, and that the union and the administration will reach an agreement soon.

Eastern's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 approved the planned strike action during a vote at a general membership meeting Tuesday night, said chapter President Jennifer Stringfellow.

The union has moved forward with plans to strike after more than a year of negotiations with Eastern's administration and a bargaining session on Monday have failed to yield progress on salary and workload proposals, said Stringfellow, who is a professor in special education.

Senior McKenna Payton, a history major from Belleville, said a lot of her professors have said they will be participating in the strike and not leading classes during it. She said they are striking after working without wage increases for several years and without a new contract since August.

"I am all for it," Payton said. "They have beEn working with a lot of insecurity and uncertainty."

Stringfellow said union faculty, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators went without pay increases during the state's budget impasse and the pandemic to help keep EIU going. She said administration has held pay at low levels and not kept pace with inflation since then.

Eastern's administration reported in a statement late Wednesday afternoon that it is aware that the union intends to initiate its right to strike beginning Thursday morning.

"The university remains committed to reaching a good-faith resolution that sensibly balances its employees’ needs with the opportunity, accessibility, and quality education all EIU students and families have come to expect. EIU looks forward to resuming negotiations at a previously scheduled bargaining session Friday."

The statement also said, "As the university continues to work toward a mutual resolution, please know contingencies are in place for ensuring current students complete the spring 2023 semester and graduate on time. Students can find additional resources at eiu.edu/acaffair/bargainingstudents.php.

Senior Kayla Gill, a senior philosophy major from Calumet City, said she had not heard as of Wednesday afternoon what will become of her scheduled classes in coming days. Gill said she is concerned about her classes, her fellow students, and faculty but is still supportive of the union striking.

"I'm all for the teachers, equal pay and renewing contracts. I support the teachers," Gill said.

Sophomore Benjamin Loza, a biology major, said he grew up in Chicago and his mother is a teacher there, so he is accustomed to teachers having to strike for fair wages and is not worried about the strike at Eastern.

Loza said he is optimistic that the strike will be over in a couple of days. Loza said he will show support for Eastern's faculty in the meantime by not attending any classes that are held during the strike and he encourages other students to do the same.

"I support them in every step of the way," Loza said.

The union, which has approximately 290 members, plans to hold its first strike picket line at 8 a.m. Thursday along Lincoln Avenue in front of Old Main, where Eastern's administrative offices are located. The spring semester is set to conclude with the last day of classes on April 28 and final exams May 1-5.

