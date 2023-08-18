CHARLESTON — For those looking to earn extra money and serve their community as substitute teachers, there is no shortage of opportunities available.

"Every school district is desperate for substitutes," said Braddi Browning, licensure officer and testing administrator for Regional Office of Education 11. This office serves districts in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

As part of a recruitment initiative, the ROE held its first "Subs for Subs" event on Friday. Attendees received on-site help for substitute licensure, complimentary fingerprinting, short-term substitute training, and Subway sandwiches provided by Grand Canyon University.

Browning said she was pleased to see approximately 45 prospective substitutes attend this event at the ROE building, 730 Seventh St., Charleston.

"We filled up surprisingly quickly and had a lot of calls expressing interest," Browning said. She added that the ROE will likely offer another "Subs for Subs" event next year and continue holding its regular substitute training sessions throughout this year, starting Sept. 8.

Browning said substitutes who sign up with multiple districts and are open to taking many assignments can have a nearly full-time schedule each week if they wish. She said they are also free to say "no" if they have other time commitments when they are contacted by schools.

"That is a good thing about it. You can substitute on your own schedule," Browning said.

"Subs for Subs" attendees Denise Craddock and Hanna Foreman, both of Tuscola, each said they like the idea of being able to work for part of the day as substitute teachers while their children are in school.

Foreman, who is interested in subbing at the elementary level, said she appreciated the convenience of the ROE providing training and licensing services in one place on Friday.

Attendee Lindsey Headrick of Arcola said the shortage of substitute teachers is a "big thing," so she wants to do her part to help. She said subbing will also provide potential professional development opportunities for her.

"I am just wanting to get out there and try something else and see if I want to further my education," said Headrick, who works as an occupational therapy assistant.

Prospective substitute teacher Jackee Edwards of Sullivan said she is working as an education paraprofessional and is completing her studies to become a classroom teacher. She said subbing will help introduce her to various schools in the area.

"I feel like this will give me a really good grasp of what schools I want to go to," Edwards said of her career goals.

More information about becoming licensed as a substitute teacher, including undergoing a criminal background check, is available by calling the ROE at 217-348-0151 or visiting roe11.org.

