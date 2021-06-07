Sullivan High School announces 2021 Achievement Award recipients

SULLIVAN — Recipients of the 2021 Redskin Achievement Award were recently announced prior to “Decision Day” at the Sullivan High School gymnasium.

Recipients of this year’s annual award are juniors: Joann Mathias, daughter of Elizabeth and Michael Mathias, and Ryan Villalobos, son of Michelle Villalobos. Representing the Class of 1968, the originators of the Redskin Achievement Award, were Charles Landers, Paula Mossman, and Bill Standerfer.

Candidates are nominated anonymously by a SHS Teaching Staff Nominating Committee then forwarded to the SHS Class of 1968 Selection Committee. The recipients remain anonymous until the time of the presentation.

Nominations are based on qualities provided by the Class of 1968 which include: practices good discipline, focuses on goals, maintains healthy relationships with peers and adults, displays positive participation, shows sharp observation, asks the right questions, has the desire to learn by doing, respects society and culture, takes responsibility, and uses effective communication skills.

The Class of 1968 awards each recipient a cashier’s check in the amount of $250 that can be used to assist with extra-curricular expenditures. Each recipient also receives an individual plaque honoring them for this award. In addition, the recipient’s names will appear on a larger plaque along with previous recipient’s names. This plaque is housed in the SHS trophy case.

The 1968 Class of SHS extends their Congratulations to Joann and Ryan and wishes them much success in their future endeavors.

