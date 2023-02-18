MATTOON — Sullivan High School recently competed alongside other local high schools in the Regional Academic Challenge at Lake Land College in Mattoon where they were tested in various subject matters.

As a team, Sullivan finished first in the 300-700 enrollment division and will advance to the sectional competition at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday, March 9.

The following individuals also earned honors in their respective subjects:

Biology: Sydni Waidelich, first place, and Paul Bates, second place

Chemistry: Brent Helmuth and Paul Bates, tied for first place

Computer Science: Beau Fleming, third place

Engineering Graphics: Ethan Smith, second place

Mathematics: Brent Helmuth, first place

Paul Bates earned $2,000 in tuition waivers to Lake Land for his performances in biology and chemistry while Sydni Waidelich earned a $1,000 tuition waiver for her performance in biology.