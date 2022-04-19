 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Sullivan High School students conduct research at Booth Library

  • 0
Sullivan Booth Library Visit

AP English Class students from Sullivan High School recently visited Easter Illinois University's Booth Library in Charleston. Pictured are, front row from left to right, Madison Hopper, Khushi Sian and Caprice Smith. In the second row are Clayton Schmohe, Alyssa Thompson, Lilly Graham and Kathryn Honchell. In the third row are Morgan Wallace and Skyla Palmer. In the fourth row are Jesse Kirk, Raimi Gardner, Joann Mathias and Sydney Williamson. In the fifth row are Cami Badman and Annie McClellan.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Students from Sullivan High School visited Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University on April 6.

Students in the AP English Class were given a tour of the library, followed by research instruction. Librarian David Bell gave the tour and helped them research their individual topics.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CAMPUS NOTES

CAMPUS NOTES

Check out these local students who have achieved recent college academic honors.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News