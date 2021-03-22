Survey available on Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall, community forum set for Thursday

CHARLESTON — An online survey is now available on the question of whether to change the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall.
The university's Naming Committee is relying on responses to the survey and comments during a series of forums to help reach its recommendation on whether to keep or change the resident hall's name.
Eastern President David Glassman instructed the committee to come up with a recommendation in light of recent incidents of racial injustice and the connection between slavery and the man whose name the building bears.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named for Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln in recognition of the debates between the two men during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign, one of which took place in Charleston.
The survey is available at go.eiu.edu/EIUDouglasHallSurvey. It can be completed only once, which the committee set to avoid multiple responses from the same person.
The survey includes an introduction and background information explaining the recent return to the issue of changing the building's name.
Those who respond will be asked whether the name should be changed or whether it should be retained with space for an optional elaboration.
They will be also asked for their relationship to the EIU: community member, student, alumnus, employee or other. Providing a name is also an option.
Also, the committee has scheduled seven forums for input on the issue with the one for the general public scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
All the forums are being conducted remotely with access through the Zoom videoconferencing format. Entering a meeting ID number and passcode will be required for access.
For Thursday's community forum, the meeting ID will be 943 8017 6654. The passcode will be EIU1845.
A forum for EIU staff took place last week and forums for faculty and open to all students are set for Tuesday, March 23. Additional forums for specific students groups are scheduled for next week.
The Naming Committee's recommendation will go to Glassman for his decision on whether to present it to the university Board of Trustees, which would make any actual decision on changing the building's name.