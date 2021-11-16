Tarble Arts Center announces exhibitions, events

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced some upcoming events.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

Masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

5-6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, free and open to the public, registration required.

Join the Tarble to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection.

The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on if you choose. You are invited to arrive between 5–5:15 p.m. to get settled. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.

On View: Gallery exhibitions through Dec. 4

"Force Majeure", Main Galleries; Yoko Ono, "Mend Piece," Studio Gallery; "Re:Hab/Re:Sound," Commonspace

Art Mix at Holiday Fest

The Tarble and EIU Art Education are bringing Art Mix to the Doudna Fine Arts Center's Holiday Fest with an all-ages art-making activity on Saturday, Dec. 4. Check with Tarble for the times.

Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php to register and for more information on these and other programs at the Tarble

