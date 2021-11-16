Tarble Arts Center announces exhibitions, events

5-6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, free and open to the public, registration required.
Join the Tarble to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection.
The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on if you choose. You are invited to arrive between 5–5:15 p.m. to get settled. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.
On View: Gallery exhibitions through Dec. 4
"Force Majeure", Main Galleries; Yoko Ono, "Mend Piece," Studio Gallery; "Re:Hab/Re:Sound," Commonspace
Art Mix at Holiday Fest
The Tarble and EIU Art Education are bringing Art Mix to the Doudna Fine Arts Center's Holiday Fest with an all-ages art-making activity on Saturday, Dec. 4. Check with Tarble for the times.