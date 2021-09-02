Tarble Arts Center announces grand reopening, exhibitions

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University has announced its upcoming events and exhibitions.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Eventbrite reservations will be required for entry to all Tarble Arts Center programming. For registration information visit www.eventbrite.com.

Masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. See EIU's masking policy at www.eiu.edu/covid/masks.php

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

5-6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, free and open to the public, registration required.

Join the Tarble to experience a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness, gratitude, and reflection.

The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on if you choose. The Tarble maintains a temperature-controlled environment, so you may want to bring a sweater or wrap for warmth. You are invited to arrive between 5–5:15 p.m. to get settled. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. No prior experience is necessary, and all are welcome.

Grand Reopening

5-8 p.m., Friday, Sep 24; Free and open to the public, RSVP required.

Celebrate the reopening of the Tarble’s newly renovated galleries with a reception for the fall exhibition cycle.

Musicians Brad Decker and Will Porter will perform a commissioned composition in Commonspace, artwork will be on view throughout the Tarble’s galleries, and an augmented reality game will be available for activation outside.

On View: Gallery exhibitions from Sept. 24-Dec. 4

"Force Majeure", Main Galleries; Yoko Ono, "Mend Piece," Studio Gallery; "Re:Hab/Re:Sound," Commonspace

Members Open House

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, Members only, registration required

Spend a Saturday at the Tarble and learn more about the exhibitions, programs, and resources they offer to members and the community.

Special activities include a Tarble Vision screening with make-and-take activities in the Education Lab, a publication exposition in the Design Lab, and objects from the Tarble's permanent collection on view in the Collection Lab. Admission is free for members. Non-members can become members during the Open House or online at www.eiu.edu/tarble/membership.php.

Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php to register and for more information on these and other programs at the Tarble

