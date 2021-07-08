Tarble Arts Center features exhibition of postcard art

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with its renovations but has announced a new online exhibit and has scheduled a date for their grand opening celebration.

Art From Here exhibit

Art from Here is an exhibition of postcard mail art from K-12 students in east-central Illinois organized by the Tarble Arts Center along with regional art educators.

While the Tarble galleries are being renovated, 480 unique artworks from 11 area schools have been scanned and gathered to be viewed online. Enjoy this celebration of creativity and expression by talented young artists of all ages at https://artfromhere.tarbleartscenter.org/

Grand Re-Opening

Celebrate the re-opening of the Tarble’s newly renovated galleries and a reception for the fall exhibition cycle will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Musicians Brad Decker and Will Porter will perform a commissioned composition in Commonspace, artwork will be on view throughout the Tarble’s galleries, and an augmented reality game will be available for activation outside.

Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information on these and other programs at the Tarble

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.