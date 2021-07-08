 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tarble Arts Center features exhibition of postcard art

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with its renovations but has announced a new online exhibit and has scheduled a date for their grand opening celebration.

Art From Here exhibit

Art from Here is an exhibition of postcard mail art from K-12 students in east-central Illinois organized by the Tarble Arts Center along with regional art educators.

While the Tarble galleries are being renovated, 480 unique artworks from 11 area schools have been scanned and gathered to be viewed online. Enjoy this celebration of creativity and expression by talented young artists of all ages at https://artfromhere.tarbleartscenter.org/

June brought all kinds of weather to start the summer in Illinois

Grand Re-Opening

Celebrate the re-opening of the Tarble’s newly renovated galleries and a reception for the fall exhibition cycle will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Musicians Brad Decker and Will Porter will perform a commissioned composition in Commonspace, artwork will be on view throughout the Tarble’s galleries, and an augmented reality game will be available for activation outside.

Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information on these and other programs at the Tarble

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News