Tarble Arts Center features exhibition of postcard art

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with its renovations but has announced a new online exhibit and has scheduled a date for their grand opening celebration.
Art From Here exhibit
Art from Here is an exhibition of postcard mail art from K-12 students in east-central Illinois organized by the Tarble Arts Center along with regional art educators.
While the Tarble galleries are being renovated, 480 unique artworks from 11 area schools have been scanned and gathered to be viewed online. Enjoy this celebration of creativity and expression by talented young artists of all ages at https://artfromhere.tarbleartscenter.org/
Celebrate the re-opening of the Tarble’s newly renovated galleries and a reception for the fall exhibition cycle will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Musicians Brad Decker and Will Porter will perform a commissioned composition in Commonspace, artwork will be on view throughout the Tarble’s galleries, and an augmented reality game will be available for activation outside.