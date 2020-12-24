Tarble Arts Center looks back at 2020

The Tarble staff reacted quickly to the university's policies and created a virtual viewing room for the Undergraduate Art Exhibition and also built a website to celebrate the 2019-20 MA Art Grads. A forthcoming print publication celebrating the MA graduates will be available in 2021.

Tarble-To-Go

Embracing its founding mission to “take arts to the people,” and in response to the conditions of pandemic restrictions, the Tarble initiated a suite of programming options under the umbrella of Tarble-to-Go.

This pilot project was meant to reach audiences during a time when they couldn't be welcomed into the galleries, providing activities and experiences that foster curiosity, creativity, and community care.

This fall they provided free kits for mask-making to EIU students and the community, and are planning a postcard kit to support K-12 students this spring, and are also developing new screen-based and outdoor Tarble-to-Go projects for the new year.

Press Play Exhibition