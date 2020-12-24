Tarble Arts Center looks back at 2020

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center in Charleston takes a look back at their 2020.
The Arts Center began 2020 with a presentation in their main galleries of Inaction by Brendan Fernandes. This sculptural and performance-based installation — designed in collaboration with the architecture and design firm Norman Kelley — provided mobile dance supports and platforms for activation by dancers and the audience. In public performances throughout the exhibition, EIU student dancers enacted Fernandes’s choreography, responded to and rearranged the physical installation, and allowed newly articulated spaces to emerge.
EIU Student Exhibitions
Spring at the Tarble is traditionally dedicated to celebrating student achievements in art and design. The celebration got off to an early start this year, with the debut of an offsite, pop-up exhibition by the 2019-20 graduate students.
The group transformed an early twentieth-century guesthouse on the grounds of the former Lumpkin family home in Mattoon with their work. Ahead of its planned restoration, the artists reimagined each domestic space into dynamic site-responsive installations, creating a unique exhibition experience for those who attended the opening on Feb. 22, 2020.
The traditional student gallery exhibitions hosted at the Tarble, scheduled later in the spring were both rewritten by the emerging pandemic response. The 36th Annual Undergraduate Art Exhibition was designed, installed, and ready for an opening that was ultimately canceled following shelter-in-place mandates.
The Tarble staff reacted quickly to the university's policies and created a virtual viewing room for the Undergraduate Art Exhibition and also built a website to celebrate the 2019-20 MA Art Grads. A forthcoming print publication celebrating the MA graduates will be available in 2021.
Tarble-To-Go
Embracing its founding mission to “take arts to the people,” and in response to the conditions of pandemic restrictions, the Tarble initiated a suite of programming options under the umbrella of Tarble-to-Go.
This pilot project was meant to reach audiences during a time when they couldn't be welcomed into the galleries, providing activities and experiences that foster curiosity, creativity, and community care.
This fall they provided free kits for mask-making to EIU students and the community, and are planning a postcard kit to support K-12 students this spring, and are also developing new screen-based and outdoor Tarble-to-Go projects for the new year.
Press Play Exhibition
At a time when the Tarble would usually open a new exhibition in their galleries, the Tarble staff took the opportunity to assess how best to serve the public during a global pandemic. They chose to keep indoor spaces closed and invest resources into making outdoor spaces a place for people to enjoy while passing through, gathering in small groups, or having reflective individual moments.
They planted new landscaping, updated the signage supporting Heather Hart’s "The Porch Project: Tarble Tables," cleaned the monumental sculptures and benches that are part of their permanent collection, and imagined a new, self-guided, outdoor, digital exhibition to further activate the Tarble Triangle.
Press Play opened on Oct. 9 and will remain active into 2021. The exhibition features a large-scale, site-specific video and sound installation in the atrium windows facing 9th Street, as well as ten other digital artworks that can be activated by phone or smart device through QR codes and phone line extensions displayed on signs installed outside.
As a part of and in relation to Press Play, the Tarble hosted a series of Earth Consent workshops led by celebrated poet, writer, and performer Maura Pellettieri. In these free virtual workshops, participants from Charleston along with Berkeley, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Kansas City, Mo.: Brittany, France; Paris, France; Cork City, Ireland; and Vancouver, Canada to connect.
Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information and for new project downloads, added weekly.