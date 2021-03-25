Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with its online programming this month.
Camille Compo Lecture Series: Addoley Dzegede: Thursday, March 25, 5 p.m., on Zoom; Registration required
The Tarble is proud to partner with EIU’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program to host the Camille Compo Lecture Series with artist Addoley Dzegede. This public lecture is free and open to all, but you must register on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/. The link for the zoom meeting will be emailed to all registered attendees before the event.
Dzegede is currently exhibiting work as part of the Tarble Arts Center's site-responsive digital exhibition, Press Play.
Camille Compo began her career at EIU in the Office of Budget and Planning, retiring in 2001 as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of External Relations. The Camille Compo Lecture Series has been made possible by the estate of Camille Compo to honor her passion for learning, the arts, and her long-time commitment to EIU Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program.
Tarble After Hours: Friday, March 26, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom: Registration Required
The Tarble is throwing an online party on Zoom ahead of its grand opening in September after major renovations in the building have been completed.
After you RSVP on Eventbrite, attendees will received login information, a map, and a cocktail/mocktail recipe ahead of the party. Click through to join the Tarble online and explore the new renovations, screen video works from their current exhibition, view a new art acquisition, meet the new director, and chat with other guests.
You’ll also be able to explore different rooms, experience collaborative drawing activities, live performances from the Pink Panthers, live karaoke, and more.
Look up either of these events at Eventbrite.com to register and visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information on these and other programs at the Tarble