Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with their online programming this month.
PRESS PLAY
The days are getting shorter and darkness comes earlier, giving even more opportunity to stop by the Tarble after dark to witness the site-specific installation of light and sound in the atrium windows facing 9th Street.
"Basso Images: Charleston Reframe" by Zlatko Ćosić and Brad Decker is derived from a live performance that took place eight years ago in the amphitheater that used to be outside the Tarble. With Decker on upright bass and Ćosić editing in real-time video shot throughout Charleston, this performance kicked off a long-standing collaboration between the artists.
Basso Images performances are traditionally one-night events and have been staged throughout the country. It is visible at the Tarble from dusk until 10 p.m. every night.
EARTH CONSENT WITH MAURA PELLETTIERI
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, and continuing throughout the fall season, the Tarble invites you to join "Earth Consent" with San Francisco-based poet, art writer, and performer Maura Pellettieri. Traditionally formatted and presented as a tuition-based course, the Tarble will be offering it free of charge for the first time ever as a three-workshop series on Zoom.
- Week 1: Earth Consent fundamentals, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2-4 p.m.
- Week 2: Connection the Personal and Collective Dreams, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2-4 p.m.
- Week 3: Dreamtime Sovereignty, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-4 p.m.
Each session within the workshop series will build on the previous session. While you are invited to participate in any way that works for you, the process will be most beneficial if you commit to all three workshops. Please arrive on time, as the online portal will be locked following the welcome to protect the contemplative ritual space being created.
These workshops are in relationship to "Victory Highway" by RAFFAELLA, currently on view as part of Press Play at the Tarble. Participants are invited to experience the exhibition before, during, or after participating in the workshops at the Tarble or by calling 217-581-6083. Registration is free, RSVP is required.
Head over to the www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information and for new project downloads, added weekly.
