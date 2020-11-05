Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with their online programming this month.

PRESS PLAY

The days are getting shorter and darkness comes earlier, giving even more opportunity to stop by the Tarble after dark to witness the site-specific installation of light and sound in the atrium windows facing 9th Street.

"Basso Images: Charleston Reframe" by Zlatko Ćosić and Brad Decker is derived from a live performance that took place eight years ago in the amphitheater that used to be outside the Tarble. With Decker on upright bass and Ćosić editing in real-time video shot throughout Charleston, this performance kicked off a long-standing collaboration between the artists.

Basso Images performances are traditionally one-night events and have been staged throughout the country. It is visible at the Tarble from dusk until 10 p.m. every night.

EARTH CONSENT WITH MAURA PELLETTIERI