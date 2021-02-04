Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with their online programming this month.
A workshop with Jana Harper and Rebecca Steinberg: Saturdays, February 13, 20, 27 from 3-4 p.m. on Zoom
Join the Tarble for a series of three online workshops to experience short films from the exhibition "Press Play," read a poem from Joy Harjo's American Sunrise, and collectively participate in a gentle movement exercise led by facilitators and inspired by the poem.
Each workshop will have the same structure but feature different content, so please feel invited to join all three. Free and open to all, but you must rsvp on Eventbrite to receive zoom login information.
This workshop series is part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read programming.
Jana Harper is an interdisciplinary artist whose work explores materiality and transcendence, chance encounters and human willfulness, relationships and connectivity, and human acts of meaning making. With a background in visual art and somatic practice, she works in both individual and collaborative settings and is interested in how the burdens of history can be transformed through gestures of love and empathy.
Rebecca Steinberg is a choreographer and dance educator who leads workshops and master classes for young dancers, adults of all abilities, and professionals worldwide. She serves as a Curriculum Design Consultant, currently working on a National Science Foundation research grant at Vanderbilt University exploring the educational potential of dance for mathematics learning.
Tarble Vision: A New Program for young art-lovers and makers
Made for families by families, Tarble Vision is a screen-time activity directed at kids 2-6 years old and fun for all ages. New Tarble Vision projects will debut every month on Tarble social media pages - like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram, and then will screen on-demand. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch.
Upcoming TarbleVision programs include: "Potato, Tomato, Expresso" by Santiago and Luisa Vera; Feb. 19, 10 a.m.
Head over to the www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information and for new project downloads, added weekly.