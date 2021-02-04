Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with their online programming this month.

A workshop with Jana Harper and Rebecca Steinberg: Saturdays, February 13, 20, 27 from 3-4 p.m. on Zoom

Join the Tarble for a series of three online workshops to experience short films from the exhibition "Press Play," read a poem from Joy Harjo's American Sunrise, and collectively participate in a gentle movement exercise led by facilitators and inspired by the poem.

Each workshop will have the same structure but feature different content, so please feel invited to join all three. Free and open to all, but you must rsvp on Eventbrite to receive zoom login information.

This workshop series is part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read programming.

Jana Harper is an interdisciplinary artist whose work explores materiality and transcendence, chance encounters and human willfulness, relationships and connectivity, and human acts of meaning making. With a background in visual art and somatic practice, she works in both individual and collaborative settings and is interested in how the burdens of history can be transformed through gestures of love and empathy.