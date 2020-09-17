Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

An artist and trained architect, Williams creates artworks that investigate how architectural space can operate between public and private, highlighting concepts of authority and access, as well as when each is granted or denied. Her work spans the fields of painting, installation, and photography, and it reflects the cultural relationship between color, race, and space.

In order to plan for safe social distancing, an RSVP is required. All attendees will be required to wear masks and respect six-foot social distancing requirements. Should weather or health concerns arise, the Tarble will make alternate plans for a virtual lecture and post a link to their website.

Camille Compo began her career at EIU in the Office of Budget and Planning, retiring in 2001 as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of External Relations. The Camille Compo Lecture Series has been made possible by the estate of Camille Compo to honor her passion for learning, the arts, and her long-time commitment to the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at EIU.

