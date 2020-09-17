Tarble Arts Center offers digital exhibitions and programs

CHARLESTON — The Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University continues with their online programming.
Opening Oct. 9, "Press Play"
This fall, the Tarble is activating their outdoor grounds with Press Play, a site-responsive digital exhibition of video and audio artworks by Calvin Arsenia, Zlatko Ćosić and Brad Decker, Addoley Dzegede, José Faus, Jana Harper, Megan Kaminski, Marie Bannerot McInerney, Kyle Mullins, and Maura Pellettieri. Groves of trees, architecture, words, music, movement, and art will play together, offering reflections on our sense of place in relation to both built environments and the natural world.
Press Play QR codes and a call-in phone number will be situated throughout the green spaces surrounding the building, inviting those passing through to use their phones or smart devices to experience works contributed by artists, poets, dancers, musicians, healers, writers, and creative voices. This exhibition offers the opportunity to encounter art in an open-air, contactless environment.
All faculty, staff, students, and guests on campus must wear appropriate facemasks. Read EIU’s mask guidelines at www.eiu.edu/covid/masks.php
Camille Compo Lecture Series: Amanda Williams
The Tarble is proud to partner with EIU’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program to host the 2020 Camille Compo Lecture Series on Thursday, October 1 at 5 p.m. with guest speaker, Amanda Williams. The public lecture will be held outdoors on the southeast grounds of the Tarble, near Williams’ site-specific installation, Uppity Negress.
An artist and trained architect, Williams creates artworks that investigate how architectural space can operate between public and private, highlighting concepts of authority and access, as well as when each is granted or denied. Her work spans the fields of painting, installation, and photography, and it reflects the cultural relationship between color, race, and space.
In order to plan for safe social distancing, an RSVP is required. All attendees will be required to wear masks and respect six-foot social distancing requirements. Should weather or health concerns arise, the Tarble will make alternate plans for a virtual lecture and post a link to their website.
Camille Compo began her career at EIU in the Office of Budget and Planning, retiring in 2001 as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of External Relations. The Camille Compo Lecture Series has been made possible by the estate of Camille Compo to honor her passion for learning, the arts, and her long-time commitment to the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at EIU.
Tarble-to-Go
Bring the Tarble education lab to you! Tarble Arts Center has launched a new at-home educational series with activities that foster curiosity, creativity, and community care. You can sign up on their website at www.eiu.edu/tarble/tarble-to-go.php for TARBLE-TO-GO: Make-a-Mask no. 1 now and be sure to check back throughout the season for newly released projects.
While the Tarble’s indoor galleries will be closed to the public until 2021 in order to ensure the safety of their staff and visitors, they are bringing you dynamic digital experiences that carry on their mission to bring art to the people. They invite you to take advantage of the Tarble’s outdoor grounds, which currently house a selection of monumental sculptures and two temporary art installations: Heather Hart’s The Porch Project: Tarble Tables, and Amanda Williams’s Uppity Negress.
You can support the Tarble by becoming a member, renewing your membership, or giving a one-time gift at www.eiu.edu/tarble/membership.php.
Head over to the www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information and for new project downloads, added weekly.
