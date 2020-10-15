 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tarble Arts Center offers 'Press Play' outdoor art exhibition
0 comments
editor's pick

Tarble Arts Center offers 'Press Play' outdoor art exhibition

{{featured_button_text}}
Press Play

"Basso Images: Charleston Reframe" by Zlatko Ćosić and Brad Decker, is a window installation that is part of the Press Play outdoor exhibit at Tarble Arts Center. The work is visible from dusk until 10 p.m. every night.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Because the Tarble's indoor galleries are closed to the public, they have imagined an outdoor, contactless, site-responsive art exhibition of video and audio works contributed by artists, musicians, poets, writers, dancers, and healers from across the U.S. titled "Press Play."

The exhibition features 11 signs placed throughout the Tarble's green spaces that invite viewers and/or listeners to use their smart device to activate QR codes or use their phone to dial a phone number, which are both actions that will conjure an artwork from a digital space. 

What's happening: Area entertainment venue updates

Groves of trees, architecture, words, music, movement, and art will play together, offering reflections on our sense of place in relation to both built environments and the natural world.

As part of Press Play, Tarble is hosting a site-specific installation of light and sound in the Tarble's atrium windows each night from 5-10 p.m. Passersby will encounter "Basso Images: Charleston Reframe" by Zlatko Cosic and Brad Decker. The score is derived from a live performance (that took place at the Tarble eight years ago) by Decker on the upright bass, and all the images were shot in Charleston eight years ago and have been re-edited to be projected into the windows in 2020.

Charleston Public Library introduces 'Curbside Connection' service

You can read more about the exhibition and collaborators at https://pressplay.tarbleartscenter.org/

This exhibition offers the opportunity to encounter art in an open-air, contactless environment. All faculty, staff, students, and guests on campus must wear appropriate face masks. Read EIU’s mask guidelines at www.eiu.edu/covid/masks.php

Visit www.eiu.edu/tarble/programs.php for more information and for new project downloads, added weekly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News