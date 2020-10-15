Tarble Arts Center offers 'Press Play' outdoor art exhibition

CHARLESTON — Because the Tarble's indoor galleries are closed to the public, they have imagined an outdoor, contactless, site-responsive art exhibition of video and audio works contributed by artists, musicians, poets, writers, dancers, and healers from across the U.S. titled "Press Play."

The exhibition features 11 signs placed throughout the Tarble's green spaces that invite viewers and/or listeners to use their smart device to activate QR codes or use their phone to dial a phone number, which are both actions that will conjure an artwork from a digital space.

Groves of trees, architecture, words, music, movement, and art will play together, offering reflections on our sense of place in relation to both built environments and the natural world.

As part of Press Play, Tarble is hosting a site-specific installation of light and sound in the Tarble's atrium windows each night from 5-10 p.m. Passersby will encounter "Basso Images: Charleston Reframe" by Zlatko Cosic and Brad Decker. The score is derived from a live performance (that took place at the Tarble eight years ago) by Decker on the upright bass, and all the images were shot in Charleston eight years ago and have been re-edited to be projected into the windows in 2020.