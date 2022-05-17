Tate-Bierman receives Williams Travel Grant for research

CHARLESTON — Mercedes Tate-Bierman, graduate candidate in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Eastern Illinois University, was selected to receive a 2021-2022 Williams Travel Grant for her research titled, Helping Teachers Identify the Needs of Their Students: How Counselors Can Provide Teachers with Interventions.

Named for Larry Williams, dean of the graduate school from 1978 to 1995, this award recognizes excellence in graduate research and supports travel to present at regional and national conferences.

Tate-Bierman presented her research virtually at the Illinois Counseling Association Annual Southern Conference, and her faculty mentor was Angela Yoder, professor of counseling.

Tate-Bierman is from Mattoon and is the daughter of Paul and Lorrie Bierman

