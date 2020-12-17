 Skip to main content
Teacher Jordan Bear selected as Neoga Elementary School principal
Teacher Jordan Bear selected as Neoga Elementary School principal

NEOGA — The school district has announced that one of its teachers, Jordan Bear, has been selected as the Neoga Elementary School principal for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Bear is the kindergarten-8th grade technology teacher for Neoga Elementary and Neoga Junior High School. Prior to that, Bear taught junior high school science in Neoga. He began his career as an elementary teacher at Paris Crestwood from 2009-2015.

"His elementary school teaching experience, his strong background on the benefits of professional learning communities, and his knowledge of educational technology will aid him in leading Neoga Elementary School," the district said in a press release.

Bear earned an associate's from Lake Land College, and his bachelor's and master's from Eastern Illinois University. He and his wife, Sadie, live in Neoga with their two daughters.

